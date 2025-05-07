Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.29% to Rs 423.60 croreNet profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 26.00% to Rs 71.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 423.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 384.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.74% to Rs 244.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.52% to Rs 1585.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1396.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales423.60384.09 10 1585.211396.41 14 OPM %81.7877.82 -81.9082.68 - PBDT95.3278.58 21 334.03325.34 3 PBT88.8673.82 20 311.32308.20 1 NP71.5756.80 26 244.66235.83 4
