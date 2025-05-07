Velox Shipping and Logistics standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Velox Shipping and Logistics declined 9.09% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 144.44% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.250.25 0 0.250.25 0 OPM %96.0068.00 -40.008.00 - PBDT0.360.33 9 0.550.18 206 PBT0.360.33 9 0.550.18 206 NP0.300.33 -9 0.440.18 144
