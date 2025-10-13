Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Sales rise 15.45% to Rs 16676.30 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 3.86% to Rs 685.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 659.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.45% to Rs 16676.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14444.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16676.3014444.50 15 OPM %7.287.57 -PBDT1198.261110.97 8 PBT944.79903.19 5 NP685.01659.58 4

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

