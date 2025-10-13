Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy inks MoU with ENEOS

NTPC Green Energy inks MoU with ENEOS

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

NTPC Green energy (NGEL) announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS), Japan to deliver green methanol and green hydrogen derivative products to ENEOS.

By combining ENEOSs demand for hydrogen derivative products with NGELs renewable energy and green hydrogen initiatives, the partnership represents a significant step toward decarbonization. It further supports NGELs target of achieving a 60 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2032, underscoring its commitment to Indias green energy transition and to the global movement toward net-zero emissions.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) was incorporated as a fully owned subsidiary of NTPC on 7 April 2022 for developing RE parks and projects. It had been established as the renewable energy (RE) arm of NTPC with all the operational and under construction projects transferred to NGEL.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 59.1% to Rs 220.48 crore on 17.6% increase in net sales to Rs 680.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter shed 0.72% to Rs 98.87 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare CFO Narahari Naidu resigns

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare CFO Narahari Naidu resigns

L&T's PT&D vertical division secures large Middle East grid orders

L&T's PT&D vertical division secures large Middle East grid orders

Spandana Sphoorty Financial slides after chief risk officer Amit Anand resigns

Spandana Sphoorty Financial slides after chief risk officer Amit Anand resigns

Medi Assist jumps after MIT, affiliate invest Rs 198 crore via preferential issue

Medi Assist jumps after MIT, affiliate invest Rs 198 crore via preferential issue

Hind Rectifiers appoints Manoj Nair as CEO

Hind Rectifiers appoints Manoj Nair as CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon