Aviation sector archives historic milestone as five lakh passegers travel in single day

The Indian aviation sector achieved a historic milestone on November 17, 2024, with 5,05,412 domestic passengers departing across the country in a single day. This marks the first time domestic passenger numbers have surpassed the 5-lakh mark, showcasing India's growing prominence in the global aviation landscape. More than 3,100 planes took off taking more than five lakh passengers.
