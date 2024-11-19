Aviation sector archives historic milestone as five lakh passegers travel in single day

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

The Indian aviation sector achieved a historic milestone on November 17, 2024, with 5,05,412 domestic passengers departing across the country in a single day. This marks the first time domestic passenger numbers have surpassed the 5-lakh mark, showcasing India's growing prominence in the global aviation landscape. More than 3,100 planes took off taking more than five lakh passengers.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

