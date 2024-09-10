Awfis to sell 'Awfis Care' to SMS Integrated Facility Services

For a consideration of Rs 27.5 crAwfis Space Solutions announced that it has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with SMS Integrated Facility Services (SMS) (a Samara Capital company), for the divestiture of its Facility Management division Awfis Care for a sale consideration of Rs. 27.5 crore. Maple Capital Advisors was the sole advisor to Awfis for this transaction which is expected to be completed within 120 days.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content