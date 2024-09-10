Awfis to sell 'Awfis Care' to SMS Integrated Facility Services

For a consideration of Rs 27.5 cr

Awfis Space Solutions announced that it has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with SMS Integrated Facility Services (SMS) (a Samara Capital company), for the divestiture of its Facility Management division Awfis Care for a sale consideration of Rs. 27.5 crore. Maple Capital Advisors was the sole advisor to Awfis for this transaction which is expected to be completed within 120 days.