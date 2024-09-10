Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project

JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company
JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received Letter of Award for 600 MW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project including 400 MW allotted under green shoe option from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) against MSEDCL - Phase IV.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As a result of this capacity award, the Company's total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 18.2 GW, which includes a total locked-in Hybrid capacity of 3.8 GW (including FDRE). The Company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently. This project enhances the company's energy solution offerings and supports its transition towards becoming an energy products and services company.
 
JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 18.2 GW comprising of 7.5 GW operational, 2.3 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 8.3 GW (PPAs signed for 2.3 GW). The company also has 4.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project. The Company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

No one should retire in politics, should serve till last breath: Kharge

Accident, road accident

LIVE news: Maharashtra BJP chief's son flees after his Audi hits several vehicles in Nagpur

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani seeks Md Yunus's assistance in getting $800 mn in payments cleared

surya tilak ram mandir

Ram temple construction work likely to generate Rs 400 cr GST: Official

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex opens up 200pts at 81,800, Nifty at 25,000; Broader markets surge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon