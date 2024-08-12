Business Standard
Axel Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 63.66% to Rs 42.24 crore
Net loss of Axel Polymers reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 63.66% to Rs 42.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42.2425.81 64 OPM %0.735.93 -PBDT-0.410.74 PL PBT-0.530.62 PL NP-0.530.62 PL
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

