Zenith Exports standalone net profit declines 64.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Zenith Exports declined 64.10% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.43% to Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.5421.05-1.211.760.430.810.220.570.140.39