Pioneer Embroideries standalone net profit declines 79.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries declined 79.05% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 95.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.95.8873.226.535.704.123.540.291.370.221.05