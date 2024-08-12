Business Standard
Pioneer Embroideries standalone net profit declines 79.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 95.88 crore
Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries declined 79.05% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 95.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales95.8873.22 31 OPM %6.535.70 -PBDT4.123.54 16 PBT0.291.37 -79 NP0.221.05 -79
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

