Axis Bank announces change in website domain

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

In line with the RBI guidelines, Axis Bank has changed its website domain from www.axisbank.com to www.axis.bank.in. The Bank has taken all the necessary measures to ensure smooth transition of Bank's website from old domain to new domain.

As part of this transition, all the stakeholders visiting www.axisbank.com will be automatically redirected to www.axis.bank.in commencing from 31 October 2025.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

