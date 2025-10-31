Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma launches Everolimus tablets 1mg

Natco Pharma launches Everolimus tablets 1mg

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Natco Pharma announced launch of Everolimus tablets 1mg, a generic version of Zortress by Novartis, under the therapeutic class of immunosuppressant. NATCO's marketing partner for the ANDA, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International, plans to launch the product immediately in the U.S. market.

Everolimus is an mTOR inhibitor immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients in kidney and liver transplantation.

Breckenridge previously launched its Everolimus Tablets in 0.25mg, 0.5mg, and 0.75mg strengths, with blisters launched in July 2021 and bottles launched in June 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR recovers marginally in range bound moves

INR recovers marginally in range bound moves

GIFT Nifty hints at red opening for equities

GIFT Nifty hints at red opening for equities

Narayana Hrudayalaya acquires 100% stake in Practice Plus Group Hospitals for GBP 189 million

Narayana Hrudayalaya acquires 100% stake in Practice Plus Group Hospitals for GBP 189 million

MTAR Tech gains after securing Rs 264-cr order from existing international client

MTAR Tech gains after securing Rs 264-cr order from existing international client

DLF Ltd Falls 3.55%

DLF Ltd Falls 3.55%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBank Nifty F&O Strategy TodayLouvre Heist UpdateThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon