AXISCADES announces successful delivery of cutting-edge MCOV to Gujarat State Police

The MCOV is envisioned as a pivotal Command, Control, and Communications (C3) resource for first responders, critical infrastructure, and other organizations impacted by catastrophic events. It ensures mission-critical networking capabilities necessary to recover and sustain normal operations. The versatile MCOV can be quickly deployed in various emergency scenarios, including cyclones, floods, earthquakes, and other natural or man-made disasters. It is built to be highly mobile and rapidly deployable, offering a self-contained vehicle that houses all necessary technologies in a preconfigured package.

Mistral Solutions, an AXISCADES Company announced the successful delivery and commissioning of a state-of-the-art Mobile Communication Office Vehicle (MCOV) for the Gujarat State Police. Conceived and initiated by Gujarat Police in response to the Bhuj Earthquake, this innovative solution by Mistral aims to significantly enhance law enforcement and public safety operations during emergencies and disaster situations.