Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Commodities index falling 14.32 points or 0.19% at 7653.86 at 13:18 IST. Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd (down 4.6%), Orient Cement Ltd (down 4.23%),Lloyds Enterprises Ltd (down 3.93%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.82%),Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 3.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sharda Cropchem Ltd (down 2.79%), Prakash Industries Ltd (down 2.77%), BASF India Ltd (down 2.73%), Epigral Ltd (down 2.54%), and Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd (down 2.33%).

On the other hand, Bhageria Industries Ltd (up 15.11%), Yasho Industries Ltd (up 10.99%), and Insecticides India Ltd (up 10.87%) moved up.

At 13:18 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 61.77 or 0.11% at 56135.94.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 9.2 points or 0.05% at 16739.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.25 points or 0.34% at 25102.

The BSE Sensex index was up 258.95 points or 0.32% at 81970.71.

On BSE,1995 shares were trading in green, 1899 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

