Digital Payments Platform Ongo unveils new brand song

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Ongo, the digital payments platform of AGS Transact Technologies today unveiled a vibrant new brand song that will serve as the company's primary caller tune. The 'Hinglish' melody reaffirms the shift in AGS Transact's strategy to focus on expanding its digital payments business, as it bids farewell to AGS' iconic brand song that has resonated with customers for over a decade.
Ongo's new brand song, sung by acclaimed Bollywood playback singer Hamsika Iyer known for her Bollywood hit 'Chammak Challo,' embodies the distinctive and bold brand identity of Ongo. It seamlessly reflects Ongo's modern and universal elements while underscoring the brand's customer-centric approach.
Commenting on the launch, Vinayak Goyal, Managing Director, India Transact Services Limited (Ongo), the wholly owned digital payment subsidiary of AGS Transact Technologies Limited said, We are constantly striving to enhance the way people engage with digital payments, and the new brand song of Ongo symbolises a fresh chapter in our brand's evolution. The decision to adopt it as the company's signature caller tune emphasises Ongo's focus on creating a distinctive identity within the digital payments landscape, for consumers, SMEs and corporate segments alike.
By transitioning to a modern, upbeat tune, we at Ongo seek to connect with a wider audience including the young, digitally savvy and those always on-the-go. Additionally, Hamsika's melodious voice brings a magical blend of modern and traditional notes to the song, making it truly special, he further added.
Ongo has announced various end-consumer centric partnerships over the past months, such as the instant NCMC 'Ongo Ride' at Chennai Metro, cobranded open-loop prepaid cards with Patanjali Ayurved, an openloop fuelling solution with Voice-control feature on its mobile app and ATM Cash withdrawal facility on its PPI platform.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

