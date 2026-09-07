Axiscades Tech rises as board clears Rs 200-cr NCD issue

Axiscades Technologies gained 2.61% to Rs 1,756.45 after the company announced that its board approved raising up to Rs 200 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company will issue unrated, unlisted, secured, redeemable and non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 200 crore. The proceeds will be utilised towards the proposed acquisition of Cloud Wave Technologies, a Bengaluru-based company engaged in the precision engineering and manufacturing industry, as well as for financing related transaction expenses.

The NCDs will have a maturity period of up to 60 months. The debentures will carry an interest rate of 12.50% per annum, payable on a quarterly basis. The issue will also provide for prepayment options for the company and a put option for investors, subject to pre-defined terms and conditions.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is an end-to-end technology and product engineering company operating across aerospace, defence and ESAI domains, with capabilities spanning the full product development lifecycle.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 14.83 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with net profit of Rs 20.86 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales jumped 94.16% YoY to Rs 183.35 crore in Q1 FY27.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News