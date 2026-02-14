B & A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 45.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 33.31 crore

Net profit of B & A Packaging India declined 45.85% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 33.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.3131.563.938.561.563.361.012.891.112.05

