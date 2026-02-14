Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 45.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 10.90% to Rs 111.40 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure declined 45.75% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.90% to Rs 111.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales111.40125.03 -11 OPM %12.3219.38 -PBDT14.2625.04 -43 PBT12.3623.04 -46 NP9.2617.07 -46

Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

We Win reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Madhav Infra Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 18.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Genus Paper & Boards consolidated net profit rises 433.33% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

