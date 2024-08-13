Baid Finserv standalone net profit declines 44.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.40% to Rs 18.88 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv declined 44.39% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.40% to Rs 18.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.8816.2257.4279.164.227.624.147.503.125.61