Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 20.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.91% to Rs 11.11 crore

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation declined 20.97% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.91% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.1116.0811.167.960.800.790.540.650.490.62