Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 28.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.48% to Rs 47.76 croreNet profit of Sharda Ispat rose 28.14% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.48% to Rs 47.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales47.7660.06 -20 OPM %8.235.78 -PBDT4.213.33 26 PBT4.003.12 28 NP2.962.31 28
