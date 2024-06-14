Baid Finserv standalone net profit declines 59.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.92% to Rs 15.15 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 24.47% to Rs 12.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.70% to Rs 63.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Baid Finserv declined 59.55% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.92% to Rs 15.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.15.1514.1763.3753.8457.6954.6265.0057.802.253.6518.5714.322.033.5918.0913.991.082.6712.9210.38