Nifty June futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,458, a discount of 7.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,465.60 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 66.70 points or 0.29% to 23,465.60.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 4.93% to 12.82.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharat Electronics were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

