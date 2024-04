Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Total sales include domestic sales of 2,20,393 units (higher by 18% on YoY basis) and exports of 1,45,511 units (higher by 39% on YoY basis).

The company saw a 27% growth in 2-wheeler sales while commercial vehicle sales rose 17%.

Bajaj Auto sold 3,65,904 units in month of March 2024 compared to 2,91,567 units in March 2023, recording a growth of 25%.