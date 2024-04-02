Sensex (    %)
                             
RateGain Connectivity platform now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies announced that its connectivity platform is available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and integrated with the Oracle OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.
Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI's distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while meeting the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.
First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

