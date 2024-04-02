Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Firm opening on the cards

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the GIFT Nifty indicates that the Nifty could rise 57 points at the opening bell.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Tuesday as investors assessed economic data from South Korea and Australia. Investors are also awaiting for jobs data for further insight into the U.S. labour market.
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Monday to kick off the second quarter, pausing a rally that has recently brought all three indexes to fresh record highs.
US manufacturing grew for the first time in 1-1/2 years in March. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its manufacturing PMI increased to 50.3 last month, from 47.8 in February.
Domestic markets:
Back home, the domestic stock market started the new financial year on a strong note, mirroring a global rally. The key indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged to new highs on the back of positive investor sentiment and buying in sectors like metals, realty, and media. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 363.20 points or 0.49% to 74,014.55. The Nifty 50 index added 135.10 points or 0.61% to 22,462. Both the indices advanced over 2% in three trading sessions.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 522.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,208.42 crore in the Indian equity market on 1 April, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Barometers trade sideways; consumer durables shares advance

Nifty holds 22,300 level, PSU banks edge lower

Nifty breaches 22,000 level, broader mkt fall continues

Barometers turn rangebound, PSU bank shares rises

Indices traded with limited gains; Auto shares rally

US Stocks slip as yields move higher

Bank of Maharashtra appoints Subhasish Roy as chief risk officer

Genesys International wins Rs 35 cr order for Pune's 3D digital twin city

Maruti Suzuki India records 10% growth in March sales volumes

TP Saurya commissions 200 MW solar power project in Bikaner

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon