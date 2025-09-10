Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto to pass on full GST cut benefits to customers

Bajaj Auto to pass on full GST cut benefits to customers

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Bajaj Auto announced that it will fully pass on the recent GST reduction to buyers, offering price cuts of Rs 20,000 on its two-wheelers and KTM motorcycles and up to Rs 24,000 on its three-wheeler range.

Calling the reform a landmark move ahead of the festive season, the company said it will put more money in the hands of families, commuters, and small business owners who rely on affordable mobility solutions. Effective 22 September 2025, the revised prices will be available across Bajaj and KTM motorcycles, as well as Bajaj three-wheelers at dealerships nationwide.

Rakesh Sharma, executive director of Bajaj Auto, said, We thank the Government of India for the initiative, which touches the lives of millions. Two- and three-wheeler mobility is the backbone of livelihoods and fulfills many family aspirations. At Bajaj Auto, we are delighted to support the initiative, making our vehicles more affordable just as the festive season begins.

 

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The company had reported a 5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 2,096 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,988 crore in Q1 FY25. For the quarter, the company declared revenue of Rs 12,584 crore, a growth of 6% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Bajaj Auto shed 0.39% to Rs 9,345 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Yen holds ground amid Fed rate cut bets, Japan factory optimism

INR stays hammered near record low levels

Kellton Tech Solutions signs MoU with Hungary-based E-Group ICT Software Zrt

Brightcom Group signs MoU with US-based CQT Weapon Systems

MTAR Technologies secures orders worth Rs 386 cr

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

