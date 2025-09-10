Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kellton Tech Solutions signs MoU with Hungary-based E-Group ICT Software Zrt

Kellton Tech Solutions signs MoU with Hungary-based E-Group ICT Software Zrt

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

To collaborate on an AI project under EU India Framework Agreement

Kellton Tech Solutions (Kellton) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hungary-based E-Group ICT Software Zrt to collaborate on an AI Project under the EU India Framework Agreement.

As part of this MoU, Kellton will create capacity for AI services with the creation of a AI Gigafactory where the organization will lend expertise in software development and technology support.

Karanjit Singh, CEO (APAC), Kellton said, "We see this collaboration with E-Group as a pivotal step in shaping a sovereign, human-centric AI future. By bringing together Europe's vision for AI sovereignty and India's deep technology capabilities, we aim to contribute to the AI Roadmap initiative with expertise in AI, Generative AI, Cloud, and Cybersecurity. This partnership reflects our commitment to building secure, ethical, and globally scalable AI ecosystems."

 

The collaboration will focus on building a sovereign, human-centric AI ecosystem that combines Europe's emphasis on sovereignty and trusted innovation with India's technology expertise and delivery capacity. Anchored in E-Group's Budapest Initiative, the AI collaboration aims to deliver an integrated framework for AI, data processing, and cloud infrastructure that prioritizes transparency, security, and long-term resilience.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

