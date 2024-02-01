Bajaj Auto total sales jumps 24% YoY in Jan'24

Bajaj Auto announced that it has sold 3,56,010 units in the month of January 2024, higher by 24% than 2,87,935 units sold in the same period last year.

Bajaj has sold 3,08,248 units of 2-wheelers (up 27% YoY) and 47,762 units of commercial vehicles (up 6% YoY) during the period under review.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 17.5% to Rs 2,020.05 crore in Q2 FY24 as compared with Rs 1719.44 crore in Q2 FY23. Net sales rose 6.8% YoY to Rs 10,584.67 crore in Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.20% to currently trade at Rs 7,679.10 on the BSE.

While the companys domestic sales jumped 31% to 2,30,043 units, exports rose 12% to 1,25,967 units in January 2024 over January 2023.