Bajaj Consumer Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to 36 cr

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit increased 9.49% to Rs 36.35 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 33.20 crore in Q3 FY23.
Net sales increased 4.3% year on year (YoY) to Rs 236.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 44.29 crore during the third quarter, up 9.87% from Rs 40.31 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 10% YoY to Rs 37.1 crore during the quarter under review. EBITDA margin improved to 15.7% in Q3 FY24 as compared with 14.8% recorded in Q3 FY24.
Total expenses rose 3.13% YoY to Rs 205.87 crore while advertisement & sales promotion expenses stood at Rs 40.3 crore, down by 6.5% YoY for the third quarter of FY24.
Bajaj Consumer Care is one of the leading FMCG brands in India that brings high-quality hair care and skin care products to consumers across the world.
The scrip fell 3.15% to currently trade at Rs 216.50 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

