Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 16.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 1032.70 croreNet profit of Akzo Nobel India rose 16.84% to Rs 113.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 97.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 1032.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 986.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1032.70986.80 5 OPM %16.1114.48 -PBDT171.60152.70 12 PBT151.50131.60 15 NP113.8097.40 17
