Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 16.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 1032.70 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India rose 16.84% to Rs 113.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 97.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 1032.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 986.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1032.70986.8016.1114.48171.60152.70151.50131.60113.8097.40