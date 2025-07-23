Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 1.64%, up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 1.64%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 968.2, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.54% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.17% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 968.2, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25172.45. The Sensex is at 82590.28, up 0.49%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 5.64% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26990.45, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 967.25, up 1.18% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 46.54% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.17% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 40.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

