Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty scale above 25,150; IT shares advance

Nifty scale above 25,150; IT shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Domestic equity indices traded with modest gains in early-afternoon trade, supported by positive global cues. Investors will closely monitor IPO activity, the India-US trade deal, and developments on the tariff front. The Nifty traded above 25,150 mark.

IT shares advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 376.80 points or 0.46% to 82,574.42. The Nifty 50 index added 111.55 points or 0.44% to 25,167.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,715 shares rose and 2,101 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.90% to 10.55. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,201 at a premium of 33.55 points as compared with the spot at 25,167.45.

The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 63.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 63.8 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index gained 0.49% to 37,041.05. The index fell 0.76% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

LTIMindtree (up 1.50%), Infosys (up 0.74%), HCL Technologies (up 0.55%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.44%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.42%) and Wipro (up 0.06%) advanced.

On the other hand, Mphasis (down 2.34%), Persistent Systems (down 1.23%) and Coforge (down 0.08%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Welspun Specialty Solutions (WSSL) declined 3.18% after the company reported a net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net profit of Rs 1.95 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 24.19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 201.32 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Aurionpro Solutions tumbled 6.47%. The company has reported a 14% increase in net profit to Rs 51 crore on a 29% rise in revenue to Rs 337 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen tests 2-week high against dollar on US-Japan trade deal

Yen tests 2-week high against dollar on US-Japan trade deal

Maharashtra Scooters Q1 PAT surges over 328% YoY

Maharashtra Scooters Q1 PAT surges over 328% YoY

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 324.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 324.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Welspun Specialty slides on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

Welspun Specialty slides on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

