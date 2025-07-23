Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ideaforge Tech drops after reporting net loss of Rs 23 cr in Q1 FY26

Ideaforge Tech drops after reporting net loss of Rs 23 cr in Q1 FY26

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Ideaforge Technology declined 6.46% to Rs 509.30 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 23.5 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 85.17% YoY to Rs 12.78 crore during the quarter.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 25.29 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 1.56 crore in Q1 FY25.

The firm reported a negative EBITDA of Rs 15.14 crore in Q1 June 2025, compared with a positive EBITDA of Rs 8.46 crore in Q1 June 2024. The EBITDA margin stood at -118.5% in Q1 FY26 against 9.8% in Q1 FY25.

 

As on 30th June 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 144.8 crore

Ankit Mehta, CEO said, The first quarter of FY 2026 marked a positive start for the financial year and reinforced ideaForges resilience: both in technology and in business. Ideaforge secured a significant Rs 137 crore order under the Governments 5th cycle of Emergency Procurement. This order followed rigorous technical evaluations and country-of-origin checks, highlighting our standing as a trusted partner to the Indian armed forces.

The quarter also saw our platforms play a role in Operation Sindoor, proving effective in the high-stakes battlefield scenario, reaffirming the resilience of our indigenous product development and deep-tech foundation.

Post-Operation Sindoor, government procurement has received a major boost, with the allocation of Rs 40,000 crore for the 6th cycle of Emergency Procurement for the armed forces. Additionally, the government has announced an RDI Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, which will further boost innovation efforts in the industry. The next phase of PLI is also expected to be rolled out for drone manufacturers, which will be a major tailwind for the industry and ideaForge.

Ideaforge Technology (ideaForge) is the pioneer and the pre-eminent market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. It had the largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

