Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 893.95, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.47% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% fall in NIFTY and a 7.31% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 893.95, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24627. The Sensex is at 80283.71, up 0.16%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 0.98% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25572.95, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 895.5, up 0.22% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 22.47% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% fall in NIFTY and a 7.31% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 35.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coal India Ltd gains for fifth session

Coal India Ltd gains for fifth session

Highway Infra secures Rs 70-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Highway Infra secures Rs 70-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Market near day's high; consumer durables shares climb for 5th day

Market near day's high; consumer durables shares climb for 5th day

Crisil Ratings reaffirms Prism Johnson's rating at 'A1+'

Crisil Ratings reaffirms Prism Johnson's rating at 'A1+'

Sharika Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sharika Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon