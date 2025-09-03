Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sharika Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sharika Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd, Shish Industries Ltd, Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd and Jai Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2025.

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd, Shish Industries Ltd, Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd and Jai Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2025.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 17.86 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99593 shares in the past one month.

 

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd soared 16.21% to Rs 310. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10101 shares in the past one month.

Shish Industries Ltd surged 15.26% to Rs 9.59. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd rose 14.44% to Rs 186.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd added 13.54% to Rs 161. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

