Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finserv arm gross direct premium slides 7% YoY in Dec'24

Bajaj Finserv arm gross direct premium slides 7% YoY in Dec'24

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv said that its subsidiary, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company recorded gross direct premium underwritten for December 2024 of Rs 1,330.9 crore, marking a 6.61% decrease compared to the same period last year (YoY).

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company's total premium aggregated to Rs 1,054.82 crore for the month of December 2024, up 9.70% as against Rs 961.51 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Individual non-single premium were at Rs 648.28 crore (up 2.17% YoY) in December 2024. Individual single premium amounted to Rs 39.21 crore (down 18.90% YoY) and Group yearly renewable premium added up to Rs 55.36 crore (down 29.03% YoY) in the month of December 2024. However, Group single premium jumped 55.69% YoY to Rs 311.97 crore during the period under review.

 

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. It participates in the financing business through its 52.45% holding in Bajaj Finance and in the protection business through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 8.9% to Rs 2,086.97 crore on 29.52% jump in total income to Rs 33,703.74 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.49% to Rs 1,676.15 on the BSE

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kalyan Jewellers rises after expecting revenue growth of 39% YoY in Q3 FY25.

Kalyan Jewellers rises after expecting revenue growth of 39% YoY in Q3 FY25.

Zydus Life gains as arm gets USFDA nod for priority review of NDA CUTX-101

Zydus Life gains as arm gets USFDA nod for priority review of NDA CUTX-101

Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables shares gain

Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas shares rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayNepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon