Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Energy index increasing 192.34 points or 1.76% at 11108.75 at 09:40 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Deep Industries Ltd (up 5.25%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 5.09%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.13%),Oil India Ltd (up 3.32%),Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 2.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.53%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.44%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 2.28%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.24%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.22%).

At 09:40 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 636.47 or 1.17% at 54973.84.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 150.62 points or 0.95% at 15929.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 163.95 points or 0.69% at 23780.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, slips below 78,000; Nifty at 23,650; IT, financial svcs weigh

HMPV, disease, illness, health

HMPV cases LIVE updates: Two children detected with HMPV in Nagpur, first in Maharashtra

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Galaxy Unpacked on Jan 22: What to expect from Samsung's S25 series launch

city gas distribution

IGL, BPCL, Gail (India) shares rise 2% each on in-principle nod to MNGL IPO

Security Forces, naxalism

Demining excercise underway in Chhattisgarh after 9 killed in IED blast

The BSE Sensex index was up 432.95 points or 0.56% at 78397.94.

On BSE,2400 shares were trading in green, 718 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas shares rise

Atishay wins work order for computerization of RCS offices in Himachal Pradesh

Atishay wins work order for computerization of RCS offices in Himachal Pradesh

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Tech and AI Stocks Drive Wall Street Rally with Nasdaq and S&P 500 Gaining Ground

Tech and AI Stocks Drive Wall Street Rally with Nasdaq and S&P 500 Gaining Ground

Biocon rises after biosimilars arm gets regulatory approval from Japan Health Authority for Ustekinumab

Biocon rises after biosimilars arm gets regulatory approval from Japan Health Authority for Ustekinumab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayNepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon