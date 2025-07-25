Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 30.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.77% to Rs 34907.91 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 30.47% to Rs 2789.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2137.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 34907.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30953.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales34907.9130953.60 13 OPM %41.0138.20 -PBDT7520.976235.42 21 PBT7203.645968.41 21 NP2789.052137.70 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content