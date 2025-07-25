Friday, July 25, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 309.23 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 309.23 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 11.76% to Rs 4030.12 crore

Net loss of Tata Projects reported to Rs 309.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 22.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 4030.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3605.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4030.123605.95 12 OPM %-2.965.23 -PBDT-323.8389.29 PL PBT-394.0420.18 PL NP-309.2322.21 PL

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

