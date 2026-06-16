Bajaj Finserv Ltd up for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1776.6, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.32% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% slide in NIFTY and a 0.29% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1776.6, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23934.35. The Sensex is at 76624.33, up 0.47%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has gained around 1.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26274.8, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1778.3, up 1.51% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is down 11.32% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% slide in NIFTY and a 0.29% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 195.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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