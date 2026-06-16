SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd rises for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 613.75, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.07% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% slide in NIFTY and a 0.29% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 613.75, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23934.35. The Sensex is at 76624.33, up 0.47%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has slipped around 1.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26274.8, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 614.7, up 1.91% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down 38.07% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% slide in NIFTY and a 0.29% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 26.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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