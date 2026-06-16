CESC Ltd rises for third straight session

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 172.23, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.66% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% jump in NIFTY and a 10.87% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 172.23, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23934.35. The Sensex is at 76624.33, up 0.47%. CESC Ltd has slipped around 2.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39493.95, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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