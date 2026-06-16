Reliance Power Ltd gains for third straight session

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 26.93, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 57.68% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% jump in NIFTY and a 10.87% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26.93, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23934.35. The Sensex is at 76624.33, up 0.47%. Reliance Power Ltd has gained around 0.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39493.95, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 169.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 394.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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