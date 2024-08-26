Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 4.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 4.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Sales rise 24.84% to Rs 2196.69 crore
Net profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 4.51% to Rs 482.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 461.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.84% to Rs 2196.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1759.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2196.691759.56 25 OPM %92.8090.82 -PBDT639.79535.93 19 PBT629.88526.24 20 NP482.61461.80 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shakib Al Hasan

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

Telegram CEO, Pavel Durov

Yet to see accusations against Telegram founder Pavel Durov: Kremlin

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Will respond to Ukraine's Kursk attack, ceasefire talks irrelevant: Kremlin

driving test

Noida police fines driver Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet - in a car

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

LIVE: Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon