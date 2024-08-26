Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 4.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.84% to Rs 2196.69 croreNet profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 4.51% to Rs 482.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 461.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.84% to Rs 2196.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1759.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2196.691759.56 25 OPM %92.8090.82 -PBDT639.79535.93 19 PBT629.88526.24 20 NP482.61461.80 5
