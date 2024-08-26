Seacoast Shipping Services standalone net profit rises 39.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.88% to Rs 151.47 croreNet profit of Seacoast Shipping Services rose 39.44% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 51.88% to Rs 151.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales151.4799.73 52 OPM %6.367.62 -PBDT9.337.04 33 PBT9.337.04 33 NP7.005.02 39
