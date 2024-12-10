Business Standard
Bakeri Urban Development Pvt consolidated net profit rises 451.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Bakeri Urban Development Pvt consolidated net profit rises 451.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 147.55% to Rs 14.63 crore

Net profit of Bakeri Urban Development Pvt rose 451.02% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 147.55% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.635.91 148 OPM %35.3451.44 -PBDT3.370.54 524 PBT3.370.52 548 NP2.700.49 451

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

