Greaves Cotton soars after Vijay Kedia buys stake

Greaves Cotton soars after Vijay Kedia buys stake

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Greaves Cotton soared 18.13% to Rs 252.10 as ace investor Vijay Kedia acquired 12 lakh shares through a bulk deal on Monday (9 December), representing a 0.52% equity in the company.

Greaves Cotton is a multi-product and multi-location engineering company. The company is a leading name in fuel agnostic powertrain solutions, e-mobility, aftermarket & retail.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.33 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 379.59 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Income from operations fell by 3% YoY to Rs 705 crore during the quarter.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

