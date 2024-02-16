Sensex (    %)
                        
Bakeri Urban Development Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs -2.08 crore
Net loss of Bakeri Urban Development Pvt reported to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs -2.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales-2.0815.06 PL OPM %60.5861.02 -PBDT-3.506.24 PL PBT-3.526.23 PL NP-3.596.23 PL
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

