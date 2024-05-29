Bal Pharma hits the roof after Q4 PAT surges to Rs 5 cr

Bal Pharma locked in an upper circuit of 20% to Rs 120.18 after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 5.53 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 1.61 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax surged to Rs 5.75 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 2.41 crore in Q4 FY23.

Total expenses increased 13.84% to Rs 91.32 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 80.22 crore in Q4 FY23. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 51.90 crore (up 2.45% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 15.63 crore (up 6.84%) and finance cost was at Rs 4.13 crore (up 7.27% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share.

Bal Pharma is a leading Indian Pharmaceutical Company with 25 years of experience, specialized in Prescription Drugs, Generic & OTC Products, Intravenous Infusion and Bulk Actives. APIs are largely exported to Europe, Far East, Latin America, Africa, Middle East and other World markets. The FDF are exported to Semi-Regulated, Non-Regulated market and are now foraying to regulated market. We are also one of the strong contenders for World Tender Business.

Revenue from operations jumped 14.76% YoY to Rs 94.62 crore in Q4 FY24.